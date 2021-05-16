Karpas Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Karpas Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.0% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 196,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 27,461 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 208,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 69,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 41,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. 12,254,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,739,742. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

