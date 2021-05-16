Katalyo Hits One Day Volume of $2.43 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000734 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Katalyo has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00092039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.18 or 0.00512627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00232656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004938 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $572.66 or 0.01168733 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00041217 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.