Katalyo Market Capitalization Reaches $3.48 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00089177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.25 or 0.00466387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.53 or 0.00232994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004860 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00041350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.79 or 0.01165237 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

