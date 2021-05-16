Kava.io (KAVA) Market Cap Reaches $382.76 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for $5.45 or 0.00011155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $382.76 million and approximately $51.00 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00076363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00338841 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00030960 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 124,037,506 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.