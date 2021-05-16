Kava Trading 33.3% Lower This Week (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00078542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.95 or 0.00338433 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013086 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00030654 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00011040 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

