KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on KBCSY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. KBC Group has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $41.60.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.