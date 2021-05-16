Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires Shares of 145,213 VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF comprises about 1.6% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keebeck Alpha LP owned approximately 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 133,984.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 250,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 250,551 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 88,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 45,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSX opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $27.60.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

