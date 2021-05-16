Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 11,097 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 318.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,557,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 652.9% during the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 1,303,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,463 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $131.05 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $139.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average is $134.15.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.