Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 23,873 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $165.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.45 and a 52 week high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

