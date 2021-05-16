Keebeck Alpha LP Has $1.13 Million Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 154.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,215,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,962,000 after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $122,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,475,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,423,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AJRD opened at $47.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

