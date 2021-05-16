Keebeck Alpha LP Increases Position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 132.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in RealPage were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in RealPage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 343,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,975,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,973,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.39.

RP stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. RealPage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. RealPage’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RealPage Profile

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

