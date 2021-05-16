Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $1.03 Million in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,242,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,607,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,421,000 after acquiring an additional 281,193 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,639 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,825,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after acquiring an additional 273,976 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,302,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after purchasing an additional 31,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STAY shares. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Shares of STAY opened at $19.63 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

