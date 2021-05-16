Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $2.50 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.65. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

