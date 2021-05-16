Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Keebeck Alpha LP owned 0.20% of Sportsman’s Warehouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

SPWH opened at $17.75 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $776.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $438.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

