Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLIR. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. Also, CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,124 shares of company stock valued at $21,199,715 in the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

