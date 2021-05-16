Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLGX. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 3,754.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

Shares of CLGX opened at $79.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.91. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. CoreLogic’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

