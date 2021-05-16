Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $271.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.53 and its 200 day moving average is $242.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $153.99 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.