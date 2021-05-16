Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after buying an additional 65,960 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.