Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Position in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 357,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. Keebeck Alpha LP owned approximately 0.52% of Golar LNG Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 221,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 340.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 110,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 85,318 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Golar LNG Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $69.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMLP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Indonesia, Brazil, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 2, 2021, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

