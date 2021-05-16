Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.5% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

