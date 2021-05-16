Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 1,748 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up 1.2% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100,694 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after buying an additional 112,038 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,035,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,756,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $149.68 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $125.18 and a one year high of $174.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.27 and its 200 day moving average is $155.02.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

