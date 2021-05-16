Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $2.49 Million Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Athene by 53.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth about $1,292,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 6.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 678,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,188,000 after acquiring an additional 42,589 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 12.9% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATH stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

