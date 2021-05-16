Keebeck Alpha LP Takes Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,678 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,390 shares of company stock worth $4,179,370. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.