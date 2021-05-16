Keep3rV1 Market Capitalization Achieves $54.97 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for $274.87 or 0.00611822 BTC on major exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $54.97 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00086018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.07 or 0.01084148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00063570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00114227 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

