KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Tops $461.42 on Major Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $16.81 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $461.42 or 0.00938170 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00089199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00020561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.73 or 0.01123828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00065281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00114065 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00064633 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

