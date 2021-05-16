Kendall Capital Management Acquires 22,395 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 276.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,395 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management owned 0.09% of CSG Systems International worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CSG Systems International by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $174,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $136,833.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,881.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,332. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.