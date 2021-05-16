Kendall Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $83.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.