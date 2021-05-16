Kendall Capital Management Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,085 shares of company stock worth $84,791,254. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $211.50 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $217.28. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.59.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

