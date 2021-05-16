Kendall Capital Management Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $251.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.69 and a 52 week high of $263.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.02 and a 200-day moving average of $241.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.