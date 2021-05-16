KeyFi Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $23,387.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00090207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.74 or 0.00474343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00227586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00040935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $545.81 or 0.01234370 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,756,455 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

