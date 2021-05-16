keyTango 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24,469.00 (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, keyTango has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. keyTango has a market cap of $1.05 million and $24,469.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One keyTango coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00087844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00020360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.15 or 0.01121139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00116008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00062340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

keyTango Profile

keyTango (CRYPTO:TANGO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,752,196 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

