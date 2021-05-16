Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,679 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of Kilroy Realty worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 85,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $66.75 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.62.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.91.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.