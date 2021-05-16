Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,182 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Kimberly-Clark worth $88,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,890,000 after buying an additional 205,737 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

KMB stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

