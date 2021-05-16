Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,062,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,292 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Kimco Realty worth $19,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

