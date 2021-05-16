Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,845 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

