Kin Achieves Market Cap of $227.51 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Kin has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kin has a market capitalization of $227.51 million and $3.30 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00091050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.33 or 0.00485303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.75 or 0.00232067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00034978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00012214 BTC.

About Kin

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

