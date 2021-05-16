Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $1.32 million and $9,621.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00089053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.29 or 0.00475123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.93 or 0.00227148 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $533.97 or 0.01178396 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00040720 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

