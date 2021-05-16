Kira Network (KEX) Price Tops $0.97 on Major Exchanges

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Kira Network has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kira Network coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002100 BTC on popular exchanges. Kira Network has a market capitalization of $12.22 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00091050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.33 or 0.00485303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.75 or 0.00232067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004948 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00041736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.79 or 0.01164739 BTC.

About Kira Network

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core . Kira Network’s official website is kiracore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

