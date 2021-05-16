Klaytn (KLAY) Hits Market Cap of $5.64 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last week, Klaytn has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00005001 BTC on popular exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $5.64 billion and $85.07 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00088547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.00480083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00230139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $548.84 or 0.01198261 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00040958 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.74 or 0.01246075 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,570,887,030 coins and its circulating supply is 2,464,360,812 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

