Klever (KLV) Trading Up 11.9% This Week

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0972 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $330.31 million and $7.50 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00089053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.29 or 0.00475123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.93 or 0.00227148 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.97 or 0.01178396 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00040720 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.