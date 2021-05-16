Klimatas (KTS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $215.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $6,567.20 and approximately $215.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000689 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

