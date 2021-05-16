Komodo Trading 34.3% Lower Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Komodo has a market cap of $281.90 million and approximately $17.07 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00004901 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.50 or 0.00565436 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.00206745 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00270782 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014865 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004563 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,817,909 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

