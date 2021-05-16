Konomi Network (KONO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.40 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for $1.88 or 0.00004244 BTC on major exchanges. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $15.33 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00086375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00020026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.18 or 0.01090463 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00063132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00114964 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,169,818 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

