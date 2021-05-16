Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $28.55 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $39,546,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $88,540,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,286.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,203.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

