Krios (GIG) Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Krios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Krios has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $528.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Krios has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000893 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00167706 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012865 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,702.28 or 0.03849781 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

