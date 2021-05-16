Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,971 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,027,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,325,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 412,076 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 394,865 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,927,000 after acquiring an additional 211,541 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $540,218.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,816,054.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,078 shares of company stock worth $2,645,868 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

