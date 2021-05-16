Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) versus Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) Financial Analysis

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -4.07, indicating that its share price is 507% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Granite City Food & Brewery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA -60.53% -44.44% -18.70% Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kura Sushi USA and Granite City Food & Brewery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 0 0 6 0 3.00 Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus target price of $40.40, suggesting a potential upside of 18.44%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Granite City Food & Brewery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $45.17 million 6.36 -$17.36 million ($2.08) -16.40 Granite City Food & Brewery $133.84 million 0.01 -$7.37 million N/A N/A

Granite City Food & Brewery has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA.

Summary

Granite City Food & Brewery beats Kura Sushi USA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

About Granite City Food & Brewery

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.