Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNC) Reaches One Day Volume of $130.77 Million

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.70 or 0.00005898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a total market cap of $553.31 million and $130.77 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Coin Profile

KNC is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official website is kyber.network . Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

