Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

LRCX traded up $18.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $602.99. 1,548,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,608. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.26. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.81 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

