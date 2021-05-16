Lambda (LAMB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.67 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, Lambda has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $90.82 million and approximately $10.67 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00087092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00020245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.88 or 0.01079479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00063114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00114164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,110,036 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.